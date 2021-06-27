NovaGold Resources (NG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 29th. Analysts expect NovaGold Resources to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, analysts expect NovaGold Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Shares of NG opened at $8.01 on Friday. NovaGold Resources has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -80.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 119.02 and a quick ratio of 119.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $183,381.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,660.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $930,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.