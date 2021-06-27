Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,696,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,370 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $74,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.85.

NCLH stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.35.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

