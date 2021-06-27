NorthRock Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,910 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.7% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $265.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.27. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $193.55 and a 52-week high of $267.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.18.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

