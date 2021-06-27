Northland Securities Increases Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $52.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutanix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.45. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $483,079.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,260 shares in the company, valued at $696,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,594 shares of company stock worth $1,250,610 in the last ninety days. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

