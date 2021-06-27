Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,813 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 350,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,813 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $60,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $149.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.16 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

