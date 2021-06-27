Northern Trust Corp Sells 741,530 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 741,530 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $66,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,415,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,086 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $147,689,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $69,407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,940,000 after acquiring an additional 186,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $50,156,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNM. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

PNM Resources stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.18. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

