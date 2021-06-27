Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,141,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,798 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.26% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $63,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE CTB opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.05. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.68. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $60.46.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 14.00%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

