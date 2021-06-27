Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 743,651 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,972 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $64,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 297.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $87.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.91. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.30 and a 52 week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSLR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $43,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $238,515.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,507 shares of company stock valued at $817,107. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

