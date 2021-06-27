Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 701,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCN. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 318.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,212,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,343,000 after purchasing an additional 256,589 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,456,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,805,000 after acquiring an additional 317,144 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,833,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,158,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,224,000 after purchasing an additional 281,832 shares during the period.

BSCN remained flat at $$21.72 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,095. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $21.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.76.

