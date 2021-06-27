Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 61,921 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,921 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,277,000 after acquiring an additional 158,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.27. The company had a trading volume of 104,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,581. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32.

