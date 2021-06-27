Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $10.71 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.21. 10,963,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,280,201. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.50. The company has a market capitalization of $432.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.