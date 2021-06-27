Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,145 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 1.5% of Saturna Capital CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Saturna Capital CORP owned 0.10% of Norfolk Southern worth $68,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,695. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.85. The firm has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

