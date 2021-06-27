Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NRDBY shares. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NRDBY stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $11.57.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

