NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

NIKE (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

NYSE:NKE opened at $154.35 on Friday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $93.57 and a 1-year high of $154.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 54.04%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

