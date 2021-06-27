NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $200.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.58% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE:NKE opened at $154.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $93.57 and a fifty-two week high of $154.59. The firm has a market cap of $243.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.42.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 54.04%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $46,296,000 after buying an additional 255,528 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.