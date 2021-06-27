NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $192.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $192.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.39% from the stock’s current price.

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 18th. HSBC lifted their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

NKE opened at $154.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $243.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE has a 12-month low of $93.57 and a 12-month high of $154.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Invst LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304,297 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,438,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

