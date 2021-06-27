NFI Group Inc. (NFYEF) to Issue Dividend of $0.70 on July 15th

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.6979 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from NFI Group’s previous dividend of $0.68.

OTCMKTS NFYEF opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.61. NFI Group has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

NFYEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NFI Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on NFI Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NFI Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NFI Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on NFI Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

