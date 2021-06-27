NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is Worm Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Worm Capital LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.4% of Worm Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Worm Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,677,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,391,869. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.37.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

