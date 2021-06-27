Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Trading 18.1% Higher

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF)’s stock price traded up 18.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.54 and last traded at $22.54. 7,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 5,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39.

About Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF)

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

