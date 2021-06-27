News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,908 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in News were worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in News during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. News Co. has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.86 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.40.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

