New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 54,800 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CNA Financial by 21.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at $420,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CNA Financial by 57.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CNA Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,503,000 after purchasing an additional 141,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CNA Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $46.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.15. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $456,276.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,393.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $110,330.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.