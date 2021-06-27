New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,500 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth $13,855,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 759,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 93,219 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth $2,705,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $37.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $573,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,045.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,000. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

