New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading Down 3.3%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.27. 183,318 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 41,712,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 36,959 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,177,000 after buying an additional 131,958 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,995,000 after buying an additional 15,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,939,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,290,000 after buying an additional 32,812 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

