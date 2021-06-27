Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $16.78 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $17.00.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.