Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,649 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $46,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,141,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,015 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after purchasing an additional 424,658 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.18.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,297 shares of company stock worth $4,535,854. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $312.44 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.81 and a 52 week high of $325.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.35. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.49, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

