Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 99,266 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 776,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,266 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $44,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 36.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

NASDAQ REG opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 73.93, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.28.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 80.68%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at $609,197.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,521 shares of company stock worth $3,142,997. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.