Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 35,093 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,093 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $55,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,925,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,770,000 after buying an additional 58,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $8,171,827.92. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $315.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.34 and a 1-year high of $318.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.68.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

