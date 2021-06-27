Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 116.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 647,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348,715 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Cloudflare worth $45,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $3,491,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,247,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,018,593 shares of company stock worth $84,734,578 in the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.65.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $104.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of -249.62 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $109.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

