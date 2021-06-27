Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,373 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,151 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $50,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Xilinx by 33.3% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 10.7% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 14.8% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 26,849 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $132.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.41 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

