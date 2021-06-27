Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 430.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,681 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Netflix by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 158,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $82,469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,564 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 212,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $110,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1,635.5% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 17,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 16,355 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock traded up $9.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $527.07. 5,299,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $501.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $432.14 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.65.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

