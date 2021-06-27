Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $800,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) to report $800,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neovasc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $600,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Neovasc posted sales of $280,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full year sales of $4.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $5.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.50 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $30.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,425.96% and a negative return on equity of 157.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVCN shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NVCN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,764. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $62.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.93. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $3.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Neovasc during the first quarter worth $481,000. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in Neovasc during the first quarter worth $450,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neovasc during the first quarter worth $434,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neovasc during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Neovasc by 3,295.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 89,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

