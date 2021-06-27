Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stake Boosted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,117,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.09% of Neogen worth $98,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Neogen by 25.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Neogen by 5.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Neogen by 79.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 387,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,471,000 after buying an additional 171,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,165,000 after buying an additional 91,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $52,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,018.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $186,375.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,696 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,285.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,380 shares of company stock worth $7,876,615 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEOG opened at $45.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.22 and a beta of 0.49. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $48.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

