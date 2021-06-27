National Pension Service Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

National Pension Service increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,003,765 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 98,778 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.7% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. National Pension Service’s holdings in Comcast were worth $324,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229,746 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 2,282.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,697,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $141,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,293,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $277,404,000 after buying an additional 1,677,364 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,280,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,084,046. The company has a market capitalization of $258.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.27. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

