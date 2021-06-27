National Pension Service Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,940,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,919 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $193,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 511.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,916,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,096,000 after buying an additional 7,459,134 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.38. The company had a trading volume of 49,074,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,390,717. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $191.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

