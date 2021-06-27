National Pension Service Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,270,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,890 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Chevron were worth $237,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,150,000 after purchasing an additional 658,579 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,171,665,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.30. 8,102,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,836,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.