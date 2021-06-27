National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 101.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NATI opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 389.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

