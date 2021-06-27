National Fuel Gas (NFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.455 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

National Fuel Gas has increased its dividend by 7.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. National Fuel Gas has a payout ratio of 46.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.