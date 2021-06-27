National Bank Financial Downgrades Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) to Sector Perform Overweight

National Bank Financial cut shares of Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$11.00 price target on the stock.

PSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares downgraded Pason Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.75.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

PSI stock opened at C$8.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market cap of C$739.49 million and a P/E ratio of -123.61. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of C$4.74 and a twelve month high of C$10.50.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$42.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.53 million. Analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is -472.22%.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.