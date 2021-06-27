Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,812 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The New York Times in the first quarter worth $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 100.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of The New York Times in the first quarter worth $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 48.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $44.12 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94 and a beta of 0.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

