Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,540 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,111,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Exponent by 428.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,573,000 after purchasing an additional 196,157 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in Exponent by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 444,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 134,724 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,016,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,031,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $89.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.43. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $102.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 0.31.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

