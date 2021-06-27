Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 13,365 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,365 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $68,665,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 19.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,936,000 after purchasing an additional 238,521 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter worth $43,980,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $34,129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,349,000 after purchasing an additional 182,061 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $191.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.52. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $104.52 and a one year high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.42.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

