Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,873 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,851 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of Brookline Bancorp worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKL. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 103,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 154.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,812 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 269,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 29,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $15.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 9.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

