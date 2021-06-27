Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Royal Gold worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,275,000 after buying an additional 25,706 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 45,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $112.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

