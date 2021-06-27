Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 40,906 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 29.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 40,906 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,036,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,725,000 after acquiring an additional 394,898 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Federal Signal by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 757,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after acquiring an additional 67,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Federal Signal by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

FSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE FSS opened at $40.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

