Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 13.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163,335 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $90,972,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825,916 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $60,846,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.16.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $28.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.54 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.