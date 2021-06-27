Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 266 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,462,000. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its position in Baidu by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIDU. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Baidu stock opened at $202.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.75 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.54.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

