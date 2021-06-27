Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.82 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.79.

