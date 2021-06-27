Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $506,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 298.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after buying an additional 196,092 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 479,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,970,000 after purchasing an additional 30,860 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,014,754.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $67.10 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

