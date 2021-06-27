Mutual Advisors LLC Has $390,000 Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.13.

PSA stock opened at $304.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.64. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $183.22 and a 1-year high of $305.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

