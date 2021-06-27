Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $211.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.81.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

